Insider Selling: Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,378,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,507,545.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rallybio Trading Down 20.0 %

RLYB traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,231. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. Rallybio Co. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $208.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -1.95.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. On average, analysts forecast that Rallybio Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Rallybio during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Rallybio during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rallybio during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rallybio by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 783,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 381,291 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rallybio

(Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.