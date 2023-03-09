Insider Selling: Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,378,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,507,545.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Rallybio Trading Down 20.0 %
RLYB traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,231. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. Rallybio Co. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $208.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -1.95.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. On average, analysts forecast that Rallybio Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Rallybio during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Rallybio during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rallybio during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rallybio by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 783,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 381,291 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rallybio
Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rallybio (RLYB)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.