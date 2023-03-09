Insider Selling: Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) COO Sells 20,529 Shares of Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.7 %

ROST stock opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

