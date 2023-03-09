Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CAO Sells 1,395 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $146,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,516.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.73. The company had a trading volume of 112,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.27. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $106.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.91.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.45. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StoneX Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

