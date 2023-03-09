Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Sells 585 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $12,495.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,538.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $52,230.92.

uniQure stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 679,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,887. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $956.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QURE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,535,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $16,959,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in uniQure by 29.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 599,805 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 17.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,199,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

