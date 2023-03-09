Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards Sells 5,000 Shares

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,634,536.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.46. 363,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,112. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.71.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,889,000 after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

