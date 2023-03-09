Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 28,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 242,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 421.22%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. will post -6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.