Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,410.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $21.16 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,377. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.