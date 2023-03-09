Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:UDN)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,485 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 171% compared to the average daily volume of 1,285 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 56.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 1,242.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the third quarter valued at $323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UDN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 31,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,422. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $19.78.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

