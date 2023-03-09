Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Shares Down 1.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36. Approximately 7,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000.

