IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Stock Price Down 1.7%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.40 and last traded at $33.41. 88,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 390% from the average session volume of 18,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24.

Institutional Trading of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $741,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 123,470.8% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,216,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.