IQE (LON:IQE) Earns Under review Rating from Numis Securities

IQE (LON:IQE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

IQE Price Performance

Shares of IQE stock traded down GBX 17.65 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 29.10 ($0.35). 24,002,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,324. IQE has a 1 year low of GBX 27.67 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 60.80 ($0.73). The company has a market capitalization of £234.24 million, a P/E ratio of -582.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

