IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up 3.0% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $57,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $212.48. The company had a trading volume of 163,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,221. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $254.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.27.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

