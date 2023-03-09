Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.45

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and traded as high as $24.45. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 454 shares.

Isabella Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $178.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Isabella Bank Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

