iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,937 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.1% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $101.15. The company had a trading volume of 88,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,892. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.44. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

