iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $256.67. 302,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,652. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

