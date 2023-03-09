iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.55. 791,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,978. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

