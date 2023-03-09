iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.98. 1,559,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,637. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

