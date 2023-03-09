iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Increased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $14,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.92. 68,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,217. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

