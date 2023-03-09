iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,552,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,679 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $438,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $96.86. 727,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,468,831. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $108.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.