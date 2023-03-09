iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 585,879 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 404,099 shares.The stock last traded at $48.76 and had previously closed at $49.57.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Europe ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,464,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,563,000. Metlife Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 81,757 shares during the period.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

