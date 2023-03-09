iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGM stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $319.33. 3,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.58. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $261.80 and a 1 year high of $402.33.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

