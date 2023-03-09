iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Surevest LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,187.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

ISCG opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $45.48.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.