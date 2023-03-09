iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,344,252. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.