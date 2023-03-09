iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.54

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.54 and last traded at $48.63, with a volume of 6301282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,327,000 after buying an additional 7,237,924 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $181,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after buying an additional 2,760,210 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

