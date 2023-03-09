iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$65.60 and last traded at C$65.60. 1,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.76.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.66.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

