iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 11,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $232.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

