iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Reduced by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.94. 9,620,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,622,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

