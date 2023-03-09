IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.18 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.28). 11,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 28,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.29).

IXICO Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £11.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.26.

Insider Transactions at IXICO

In other news, insider Grant Nash sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.30), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($60,125.06). Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About IXICO

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study.

