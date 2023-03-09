Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3,559.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,840 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $51,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,594. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.77.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,088 shares of company stock valued at $32,192,040. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

