Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 320,191 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 992,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $43,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 38,640 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 91,393 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHF traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.01. 160,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,151. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

