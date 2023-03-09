Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 525,894 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,230,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,894 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 0.9% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Fortinet worth $109,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after buying an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $61.44. 1,383,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,410,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

