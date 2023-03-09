Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $55.51 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,383 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $55,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.97. The company had a trading volume of 542,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.70. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $159.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.