Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $87.16 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 0.7% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $87,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CAH traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.61. 926,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.