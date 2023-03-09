Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,679,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,597 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.65% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $47,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.55. 2,172,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,227. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

See Also

