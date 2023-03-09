Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 954 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Everest Re Group worth $45,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:RE traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $374.89. 92,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,752. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.03 and a 200 day moving average of $320.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

