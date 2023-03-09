Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.46

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.47, with a volume of 32934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pi Financial increased their target price on Jaguar Mining from C$4.80 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.90. The company has a market cap of C$178.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

