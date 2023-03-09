James Defranco Purchases 500,000 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) Director James Defranco acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 504,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,504.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Defranco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, James Defranco bought 150,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, James Defranco bought 1,450,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $15,718,000.00.

DISH Network stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

