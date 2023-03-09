James Little Sells 4,500 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $133.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.68 and its 200-day moving average is $136.15. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

