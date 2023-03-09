JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Shares Down 1.3%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 4,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 91,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

JanOne Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Get JanOne alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JanOne

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JanOne stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.89% of JanOne as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JanOne

JanOne, Inc engages on the development of treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology. The Biotechnology segment focuses on finding treatments for conditions that cause severe pain and bringing to market drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.