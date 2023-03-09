JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,569,492 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 8,062,278 shares.The stock last traded at $43.53 and had previously closed at $46.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JD. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 466.16 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

