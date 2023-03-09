Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Price Target Raised to GBX 160

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to GBX 160 ($1.92) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 43.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 175 ($2.10) to GBX 200 ($2.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 480 ($5.77).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 85.66 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,050.50 ($12.63). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 183.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -141.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Activity

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

In related news, insider Nigel Boardman bought 11,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £26,347.20 ($31,682.54). Corporate insiders own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.