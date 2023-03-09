Jeffrey J. Waneka Sells 12,000 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MYR Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,926. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $124.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.03.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $863.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MYR Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in MYR Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MYR Group (MYRG)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.