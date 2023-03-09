Jeffrey J. Waneka Sells 12,000 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MYR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,926. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $124.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $863.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

MYRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MYR Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in MYR Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.