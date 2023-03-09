Jet Protocol (JET) Price Up 31% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $24.21 million and $147,501.51 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00035034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00036343 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022629 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004893 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00222609 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,191.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01098001 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $143,305.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

