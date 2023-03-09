JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Shares Up 17.7%

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48. 650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129,900% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

