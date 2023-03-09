John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
JHI stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $17.39.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
