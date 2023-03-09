John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

JHI stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

