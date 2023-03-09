John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HPI stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

