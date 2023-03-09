John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HPI stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
