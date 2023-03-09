Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $151.17 and last traded at $151.21, with a volume of 4208551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.96.

Specifically, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $392.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.