Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,216.67 ($26.66).

JMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.46) to GBX 2,350 ($28.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.85) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.66) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($28.86) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,253 ($27.09) per share, for a total transaction of £405.54 ($487.66). 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JMAT opened at GBX 2,140 ($25.73) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,198.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,070.46. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,755 ($21.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,536 ($30.50). The stock has a market cap of £3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,401.29, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

