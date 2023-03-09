Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,216.67 ($26.66).
JMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.46) to GBX 2,350 ($28.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.85) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.66) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($28.86) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Insider Activity at Johnson Matthey
In related news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,253 ($27.09) per share, for a total transaction of £405.54 ($487.66). 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Johnson Matthey Price Performance
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Recommended Stories
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.