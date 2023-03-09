Jonathan Davis Sells 13,401 Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($3.94), for a total value of £43,955.28 ($52,856.28).

On Friday, February 10th, Jonathan Davis acquired 46 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 327 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($180.88).

On Tuesday, January 10th, Jonathan Davis acquired 46 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 327 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($180.88).

On Monday, December 12th, Jonathan Davis acquired 49 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 306 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($180.30).

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 319.20 ($3.84) on Thursday. Rotork plc has a 52-week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 342.80 ($4.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3,546.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 325.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 287.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rotork from GBX 330 ($3.97) to GBX 345 ($4.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.21) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.09) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 352.50 ($4.24).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

