Jonathan Flood Sells 29,356 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $455,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tronox Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tronox by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.